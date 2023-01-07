57 Naxals, 283 wanted criminals arrested by STF 2022: Bihar ADG

Image for representation | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Bihar's Special Task Force (STF) apprehended 57 Naxals in 2022, including six of the state's most wanted. On Friday, authorities announced that the STF had apprehended 283 of the most sought offenders.

Speaking to media on Friday, JS Gangwar, ADG (HQ) Patna, said that in 2022, STF had apprehended 57 Naxals, including 6 of the most wanted. Moreover, 283 of the most sought offenders were apprehended. He also claimed that the STF had confiscated a considerable quantity of weapons and ammunition.

"Many arms and ammunition were recovered in action taken by STF throughout the year. These included 14 regular weapons, 3 AK-47s, and 1 weapon belonging to AK-56 series," the official noted while adding that he also recovered 5 weapons stolen from the police. Naxals were also arrested outside Bihar, he said.

"33 Naxals were arrested by Bihar police from other states like UP, Delhi, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Maharashtra, and West Bengal," he said.

"118 country-made weapons, 7,870 live cartridges, 1 hand grenade, and 15-gram explosive material were also recovered," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)