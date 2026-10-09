57 Delhi metro stations to be closed tomorrow? Delhi Police writes to DMRC ahead of CJP protest at Jantar Mantar

Delhi Police has asked DMRC to close 57 metro stations including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat from 9 PM Oct 9 amid Jantar Mantar protest on Oct 10. Check full list.

The Delhi Police has asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to consider closing entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations from Friday night, October 9, in view of proposed protests at Jantar Mantar and other locations in New Delhi on Saturday.

In a letter dated October 8, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Transport Range, said metro train frequency at the identified stations may also be reduced, citing the likelihood of unruly crowd movement towards sensitive locations.

The restrictions have been proposed from 9 pm on October 9 and may continue through October 10, until the situation in the national capital normalises.

Full list of 57 Delhi metro stations that may be closed

The 57 stations identified include Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Mandi House, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, INA, Hauz Khas, Lajpat Nagar, Kashmere Gate, Karol Bagh, Jama Masjid, Vishwavidyalaya, Seelampur, Shahdara and Rohini West.

Other stations on the list include Lok Kalyan Marg, Jor Bagh, Jangpura, Ashram, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar, Civil Lines, GTB Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Jahangir Puri, Welcome, Yamuna Vihar and Rithala.

The proposed restrictions cover stations across several parts of the national capital, including central Delhi, south Delhi, north Delhi and areas in east and northeast Delhi.

A protest march has been called at Jantar Mantar on October 10 amid ongoing protests seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being conducted by the Election Commission of India.