56-year-old doctor shot dead in Karnal; No one safe in Khattar's Haryana, says Congress

A 56-year-old doctor was shot dead by three bike-borne assailants on Saturday in Haryana's Karnal, the hometown of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Rajiv Gupta, who owned a hospital, was shot when he was going towards a market in his car on Saturday. He succumbed to injuries at a hospital later, police said.

Three people, who had covered their faces, stopped the motorcycle in front of the doctor's SUV and fired at him. Two of three bullets hit Gupta, police said.

Gupta was attacked when he along with his driver were going towards Chaura Bazaar, they said.

Gupta, a well-known doctor in the city, was Managing Director of Amritdhara Hospital and also a former president of the Karnal unit of Indian Medical Association (IMA).

IMA has called a statewide protest demanding action in the case.

8 police teams formed, several suspects detained

Eight police teams have been formed to investigate the matter, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava said Sunday, asserting that those behind the incident will be nabbed soon.

Police have also detained several persons in connection with the case, the DGP said.

Investigations are on and we have got some important leads which are being worked out. All possible angles are being looked into. We are pursuing the leads and are hopeful of success, Yadava, who inspected the crime scene on Sunday, said.

"First we have to find out who are the criminals. Our teams are working on it and we are trying our best, he said, adding that the motive of the crime is still not clear.

Khattar visits family, assures action

The Karnal assembly segment is represented by Khattar who visited his family and assured them that the "real culprits" will be apprehended soon.

"Karnal has lost a good doctor. Today, I visited the family of Dr Rajiv Gupta and assured them that I have ordered an investigation and the real culprit will be caught soon," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Opposition slams govt

Opposition parties slammed Khattar government for the incident, claiming that the law and order has collapsed in the state.

The Congress alleged that Khattar government had failed to ensure the safety of its citizens. Senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala has also condemned the incident.

"Doctors who give life to people are unsafe in Khattar's 'Jangalraj'. Today Haryana has become synonymous with anarchy, fear," state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar who visited the doctor's family alleged.

Tagging Khatytar on Twitter, Tanwar asked if Dr Rajiv Gupta had a criminal image referring to the Chief Minister's comment when he had said that a Congress leader who was killed last month had criminal image.

Vikas Chaudhary, a local Congress leader in Faridabad, was shot dead by unknown assailants at the car parking lot of a gym in the city.

"He (Vikas Chaudhary) had been declared a bad character, anything could be possible with such a person, it could be personal enmity," Khattar had said following Chaudhary's murder.

(With PTI inputs)