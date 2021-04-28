55.51 lakh people vaccinated so far, procuring 1.5 cr vaccines for next phase: Tamil Nadu govt

Days ahead of May 1, when vaccination against Covid-19 is meant to be open for all adults aged between 18 and 44 in India, the Tamil Nadu Government said it has issued orders to procure 1.5 crore vaccinations via the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation. Thus far, about 55.51 lakh persons in the above 45 age group have taken the jabs, the government stated.

Via a statement, the state government assured the people regarding free vaccines being made available to those in the eligible age group, as was promised by Chief Minister K Palaniswami late last year.

Regarding the rising demand for drug Remdesivir, Dr TS Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, said that there was an unnecessary panic and artificial demand for the drug.

"Remdesivir is not a life-saving drug. Not recommended as a mandatory drug for Covid-19 treatment by WHO. Not all patients who are COVID positive need Remdesivir, it is not going to prevent mortality, at the most it will only prevent the duration of your stay," he said.

He also added that the state government had procured enough drugs via the TNMSC and that those who needed the drugs must provide their personal, medical details, test positivity and clinical details at the TNMSC counter.

Meanwhile, amid rising cases in Chennai city, the Chennai Corporation Commissioner has sanctioned permissions for hotels and private hospitals to start private Covid Care centers, by just intimating the civic body.

As on Tuesday, there are 1.08 lakh active cases in Tamil Nadu, of which 35,000 are in Chennai.