55 arrested in Delhi for violence during anti-CAA protests

Delhi Police has arrested 55 people across the national capital for violence during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad was among those arrested for violence in Old Delhi's Daryaganj. Aazad has been sent for 14-day judicial custody.

Among those arrested, 11 people are linked with violence in Jamia Nagar, 23 from Northeast Delhi, 5 from Seemapuri and 16 for Friday's violence in Daryaganj area.

Those arrested for violence in Seelampur have been sent to 14 days judicial custody with the right to move bail immediately.

Those arrested in connection with the violence in Daryaganj area were sent to two days' judicial custody. The court rejected police request of 14 days' judicial custody of the arrested people.

For violence in Jamia Nagar on Sunday, police had arrested 10 people earlier this week. One more person was arrested on Saturday.

Friday's protest in Old Delhi near Jama Masjid turned violent in the evening after police used force against the protesters to disperse them. They torched a vehicle while fleeing from the protest site.

Massive protests have erupted in India following the introduction of the contentious new citizenship law.

The controversial law promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries.

While critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country.

The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.