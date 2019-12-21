55 arrested in Delhi for violence during anti-CAA protests

Headlines

Watch: Alia Bhatt shares 'first look test' with Ranbir Kapoor, BTS moments as Brahmastra completes a year

SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Mendis, Sadeera shine as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 21 runs

Former England captain Andrew Flintoff makes first public appearance since Top Gear crash, See pics

Did Shah Rukh Khan confirm Jawan 2? Netizens think actor dropped major hint of sequel

G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Declaration can't be compared with Bali, says S Jaishankar after G20 agreement on Ukraine war

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Alia Bhatt shares 'first look test' with Ranbir Kapoor, BTS moments as Brahmastra completes a year

Former England captain Andrew Flintoff makes first public appearance since Top Gear crash, See pics

Did Shah Rukh Khan confirm Jawan 2? Netizens think actor dropped major hint of sequel

Diabetes tips: Natural herbs to manage blood sugar levels

10 fruits to avoid on empty stomach

Fruits to avoid at night

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

From investments to trade: PM Modi meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on sidelines of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Amid name change row, PM Modi sends strong 'Bharat' message to opposition

G20 Summit In Delhi: PM Modi welcomes African Union as G20 permanent member with a big hug

Did Shah Rukh Khan confirm Jawan 2? Netizens think actor dropped major hint of sequel

Watch: Akshay Kumar's fans celebrate actor's 56th birthday by organising charitable events across India

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's body double Prashant Walde, who's working with actor for 17 years, got choked during Jawan shoot

HomeIndia

India

55 arrested in Delhi for violence during anti-CAA protests

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad was among those arrested for violence in Old Delhi's Daryaganj.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 21, 2019, 10:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi Police has arrested 55 people across the national capital for violence during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). 

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad was among those arrested for violence in Old Delhi's Daryaganj. Aazad has been sent for 14-day judicial custody.

Among those arrested, 11 people are linked with violence in Jamia Nagar, 23 from Northeast Delhi, 5 from Seemapuri and 16 for Friday's violence in Daryaganj area. 

Those arrested for violence in Seelampur have been sent to 14 days judicial custody with the right to move bail immediately. 

Those arrested in connection with the violence in Daryaganj area were sent to two days' judicial custody. The court rejected police request of 14 days' judicial custody of the arrested people.

For violence in Jamia Nagar on Sunday, police had arrested 10 people earlier this week. One more person was arrested on Saturday.

Friday's protest in Old Delhi near Jama Masjid turned violent in the evening after police used force against the protesters to disperse them. They torched a vehicle while fleeing from the protest site. 

Massive protests have erupted in India following the introduction of the contentious new citizenship law.

The controversial law promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries. 

While critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country. 

The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Viral video: Air Force officer skydives from 10,000 feet, waves G20 flag mid-air, watch

AAP releases first list of 10 candidates for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh assembly polls; check here

G20 Declaration focuses on promoting strong, sustainable, inclusive growth: S Jaishankar

Meet only real-life soldier who is part of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, left Army for this reason, Salman made him an actor

Asia Cup 2023: Drama and controversy unfold in Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka clash

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE