Ladakh lies in the Seismic Zone-IV, which means it is very highly susceptible to the occurrence of earthquakes. Lying in the tectonically-active Himalayan region makes the region even more prone to frequent tremors.

An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale hit the Kargil area of the union territory of Ladakh in the early hours of Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The quake occurred around 2:50 AM at a depth of 15 kilometers. Tremors were also felt in neighbouring Jammu and Kashmir.

"EQ of M: 5.2, On: 14/03/2025 02:50:05 IST, Lat: 33.37 N, Long: 76.76 E, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Kargil, Ladakh (sic)," the National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed in a post on the social media platform X.

Meanwhile, another earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 struck West Kameng district in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh. That quake took place around 6 am at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to a separate post by the NCS.

Ladakh lies in the Seismic Zone-IV, which means it is very highly susceptible to the occurrence of earthquakes. Lying in the tectonically-active Himalayan region makes the region even more prone to frequent tremors.



The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has categorised different areas of the country into four seismic zones based on their susceptibility to earthquakes. These zones are V, IV, III and II, with areas categorized as Zone V being at the highest risk and those labeled as Zone II the lowest.