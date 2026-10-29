5.1-magnitude quake jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands, no damage reported

The development comes amid recent seismic activity in the islands, with a 4.6 magnitude earthquake recorded by the National Centre for Seismology at around 3:30 am on February 2, 2026.

An earthquake measuring 5.1 magnitude struck 218 km north-northwest of Bamboo Flat in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Thursday, the USGS said.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties were available.

The development comes amid recent seismic activity in the islands, with a 4.6 magnitude earthquake recorded by the National Centre for Seismology at around 3:30 am on February 2, 2026.

Last week, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit the Tibet Autonomous Region in China, the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) said. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage after the quake, which struck Baqen County of Nagqu City around 10:33 PM local time.

The epicentre was at 32.40 degrees north latitude and 93.79 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, state-run Xinhua news agency said. The Tibetan Plateau is prone to powerful earthquakes as it lies at the meeting point of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates, which often collide with huge force.

(This is a developing story)