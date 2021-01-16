COVID-19: One shows serious side effect after receiving vaccine shot in Delhi, 51 minor side effects

On the inaugural day of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive on (January 16) Saturday, inoculations were done at 81 sites in the national capital Delhi. At least 4,319 healthcare workers received COVID-19 shot against the target of 8,117. Among the vaccine recipient in the city’s hospitals, at least 52 people complained of minor side-effects, while one serious.

While two of these cases were reported from Charak Hospital, another two have been reported from the Northern Railway Central Hospital in the national capital. North Delhi has reported one minor AEFI case while South East Delhi and North West Delhi have reported 5 and 4 AEFI cases, respectively. East Delhi reported 6 cases, Central Delhi 2, South Delhi 11 minor AEFI cases and one severe case, New Delhi 5, South West Delhi 11 and West Delhi reported 6 AEFI cases.

The one vaccine recipient who experienced a severe adverse reaction post-vaccination has now been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

According to an ANI report, the two healthcare workers who received the COVID-19 vaccine at NDMC's Charak Palika Hospital faced mild adverse events post-vaccination, said New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) official. They suffered mild tightness in the chest. They were kept under observation by the AEFI team and were discharged after 30 minutes when they felt normal. "Both the healthcare beneficiaries were female paramedics posted at our hospital," an NDMC official said.

"Our Charak Palika hospital was provided with Covishield vaccines. About 43 health care beneficiaries reported to the centre and received the vaccine shot," the official added.

At least 1,91,181 healthcare beneficiaries received Covid-19 jab on Saturday across India, marking it as a historic and biggest COVID-19 vaccination drive launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi." No case of post-vaccination hospitalisation has been reported so far," said the union health ministry. About 16,755 total vaccinators were involved across India during the COVID vaccination drive, it said.