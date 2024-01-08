500 students accuse Hisar college professor of sexual assault, write letter to PM Modi, Haryana CM

Nearly 500 female students of Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa have allegedly accused a professor of sexual assault.

Nearly 500 female students of Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa have allegedly accused a professor of sexual assault. The students have submitted a written letter to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's officer, the state governor Bandaru Dattatreya, and the women's commission. In the letter, the girls seek firm action against the professor, as per reports.

As per TOI reports, the students have alleged that the professor sexually assaulted them for days. Reportedly, the professor would call them individually to his cabin and despite receiving complaints, the professor was given a clean chit by the university's internal complaint committee twice.

In the letter, the students reportedly mentioned that the professor would call the students to his room, take them to a bathroom touch their private parts and do obscene things. ASP Deepti Garg said that they would register an FIR after the preliminary probe.

The accused professor has denied the assault allegations and called the accusations 'political vendetta'. He was quoted as saying, "I am being targeted because I have been active on some work at the university. I am ready to face any probe against me."

According to reports, this is the fourth letter written by the students against the professor. All four letters were posted from the Khairpur post office on Hisar Road.