50 members of medical staff tested positive for coronavirus so far: Health Ministry

At least 50 members of the medical staff comprising of doctors, nurses, and paramedics across India have tested positive for Coronavirus, a Health Ministry official stated on Thursday as he addressed the media.

"There are limited cases of doctors on duty testing COVID-19 positive. It is important to follow preventive measures at hospitals." Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated

However, he also pointed towards a silver lining amidst a sharp rise in coronavirus cases by saying that 151 persons have recovered from COVID-19 so far.

Moreover shedding more light on the Nizamuddin incident, Luv Agarwal said that as many as 400 COVID-19 cases were found with links to Tablighi Jamaat incident at Nizamuddin Markaz.

"Through contact tracing in different states, we have found 400 coronavirus cases whose epidemiological linkage can be traced to the Tablighi Jamaat cluster," Aggarwal said.

"Till now maximum cases of 173 were found in Tamil Nadu, 11 cases in Rajasthan, 9 cases from Andaman and Nicobar, 47 cases in Delhi, 2 cases in Puducherry, 22 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, 33 cases in Telangana, 67 cases in Andhra, and 16 cases in Assam," he added.

Moreover, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Out of 2046 people brought from Markaz Nizamuddin,1810 persons quarantined & 536 people admitted to city hospitals; Tests of all 2046 persons are being done. Due to this, it is possible that the no. of COVID19 cases in the city might rise in the coming days."

He also informed that out of a total of 219 COVID19 cases in the city, 108 people are from Markaz Nizamuddin. He also informed there have been 4 deaths in the national capital which includes 2 people from Markaz Nizamuddin.