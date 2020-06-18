50 Chinese mobile apps pose security threat to India: Security agencies

Indian security agencies have identified more than 50 China mobile apps which pose a threat to India's security.

According to reports filed by the security agencies, data that is important to the security of this country is being sent out to China through these apps.

Among the apps identified by the agencies, Zoom, TikTok is also considered as a threat to the security of the country.

However, all the companies have denied allegations of spying or sending data out of the country.

Meanwhile, the Department of Telecom (DOT) has asked state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) to not use any Chinese telecom equipment during its 4G upgradation in view of the ongoing border dispute between India and China at the Line of Control (LAC).

Sources close to Zee News stated that the telecom department has conveyed the message that the tender process regarding the matter needs to be reworked.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) has also received a similar message to not use Chinese equipment for upgradation.

Further, India will also mull over the information and communications technology (ICT) strategy for 5G rollout in the country with Chinese companies ZTE and Huawei after the recent border dispute.

This development comes after the Indian army was engaged in violent clashes with the Chinese forces with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday that claimed the lives of 20 Indian jawans, most of whom were "exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain" and later succumbed to their injuries.

It is the first incident involving the casualty of an Indian soldier in a violent clash with the Chinese Army after 1975 when four Indian soldiers were killed in an ambush at Tulung La in Arunachal Pradesh.

Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured, ANI reported citing sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 PM on June 19 to discuss the India-China conflict along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).