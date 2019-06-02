50 cars gutted in fire at delhi police dumping ground
As many as 50 vehicles were gutted in a major fire mishap at a dumping ground in the capital city on Saturday.
50 cars gutted in fire at delhi police dumping ground , Twitter ANI
As many as 50 vehicles were gutted in a major fire mishap at a dumping ground in the capital city on Saturday.
The fire broke out at the Delhi police dumping ground situated in Sagarpur.
Minutes after the incident, a fire tender rushed to the spot and it took nearly an hour for the Delhi Fire Services personnel to douse the flames.