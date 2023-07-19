Headlines

5 terror suspects radicalised by LeT operative arrested in Bengaluru with explosives, pistols, live cartridges

Seven pistols, 45 live cartridges, a bunch of walkie-talkies, and some daggers were seized from the terror suspects along with a huge consignment of explosives.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

Five people who were radicalised to carry out terror attacks have been arrested by the Central Crime Branch with firearms and ammunition along with 12 mobile phones confiscated from them, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said on Wednesday.

Seven pistols, 45 live cartridges, a bunch of walkie-talkies, and some daggers were seized from the terror suspects, the police officer said. A huge consignment of explosives were also retrieved from their possession.

"The Central Crime Branch has succeeded in busting the anti-social forces and foiled their nefarious designs. They were arrested after raiding a place under Hebbal police station limits," Dayananda told reporters.

 

 

The suspects were radicalised by T Nazeer, who is an accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial bomb blasts case, and another accused living abroad. The suspects are accused of murder, robbery, smuggling of red sanders and other crimes. They were in touch with the other terror accused who was in jail.

Nazeer has links with Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, the police commissioner said. He added that Nazeer's gang members were planning on carrying out "destructive activities". 

The five suspects were caught near a place of worship in Kanakanagar area of Sultanpalya locality in the city while planning a major conspiracy, sources said. Another kingpin, who is holed up abroad, was accused of killing his business rival Noor Ahmed in 2017, the police officer said. In that case, 21 people were arrested, Dayananda said. The five suspects were among the 21 persons arrested in connection with that murder case, sources said.

