5 reasons why you must link Aadhaar with bank account

Government has been pushing its efforts asking citizens to link their bank accounts to Aadhaar for a long time now.

Though Aadhaar card had its share of controversies with many raising questions on its security, whether it can get be hacked or whether personal information of a person can be stolen. However, time and again UIDAI has said that Aadhaar cannot be hacked and the personal information of citizen is fully intact.

Benefits of linking Aadhaar card to bank accounts:

It will reduce the chances of frauds and protects an individual's financial credentials

Linking of Aadhaar with bank account help in a seamless refund after filing Income Tax return.

According to UIDAI, out of 110 crore bank accounts, 96 crore of them have been linked to Aadhaar.

It will prevent fraudsters to transfer money from one's account to another since the linking of Aadhaar card will identify who actually owns a particular account.

The linking will prevent transactions by those who run shell companies and deal in un-accounted (black money) sum.

With the linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts, it will become easy to trace who might involve in fraud activity in case Aadhaar information and bank account information mismatches.

Recently, the Income Tax department has said that the ITR refund will be transferred to bank accounts who have been linked with PAN cards.

It's important to note that citizens have to link their Aadhaar with PAN cards, the deadline for which is September 2019.