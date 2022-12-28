5 Reasons Why Rental Furniture is the Most Sustainable Furnishing Option!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27: Are you switching homes, moving to a different city for a better job or study opportunity, and worried about how you would optimally furnish your house? Finding the right furniture can be a taxing affair, especially if you are not sure about your options and the longevity of your stay at this new place.

What if there was an easier way to access your dream furniture without compromising design, quality, and budget? Luckily for you, there is indeed a way to do so!

Rental furniture has gained tremendous popularity in the last couple of years, especially amongst the younger crowd who desire flexibility, freedom, and ease. Unsurprisingly, even well-renowned brands like Ikea are inclined to lease furniture and shift to a circular economic model. Well, it may take a good few years for them to do so, but some spectacular furniture rental companies are already doing so!

Well, if you can get movie streaming subscriptions like Netflix and Prime and rent cars and houses, why not the furniture, right? It will undoubtedly bring a sense of assurance, especially if you are still determining whether you will live in the same place for the next few years. In such a case, buying expensive furniture doesn't seem like a wise decision.

Gen Z is invariably accepting this new way of living. It's more convenient and saves time, energy, money, and resources.

If you still aren't sold on the idea of rental furniture, here are five reasons to win you over!

1. Promotes sustainable living

Leaving the world a better place than we found it – this needs to be the motto for everyone's life. Given how our natural resources are depleting and the environment is severely impacted by our non-holistic approach towards production, distribution and usage of products, it's essential to take a step towards sustainability.

Sustainability often gets confused with eco-friendliness, but it's a bit different. It refers to our ability to exist, create and develop goods and services that will not reduce the natural resources for future generations.

Now, to meet our present demand for elegant-looking and robust-quality furniture, we need to do so in a way that will not compromise our upcoming generation's needs. This is precisely where rental furniture comes in!

When we buy furniture, we often forget that the manufacturing process requires multiple people, power plants, and machines. Additionally, we also don't realise the energy consumption that goes into the supply chain and the disposal of out-of-trend discarded pieces of furniture.

On the other hand, if we opt to rent furniture for the house, it will ensure more effective energy usage, and the furniture's shelf-life will also elongate. How? Well, these furniture pieces will move along in the rental cycle, so when you are done using a particular product, it goes back to the furniture rental company, which rents it out to another customer. This will minimise mass furniture production in general, thus eradicating all unnecessary energy and resource usage. No better way to conserve natural sources than using them smartly for as long as possible, right?

2. Protects the environment and animals

For the manufacture of furniture, resources like stone, wood, plastic, foam, etc., are often used. Whether you pick furniture crafted from artificial or biodegradable material, it will still use specific natural resources during production. All these natural products will take an extremely long time to decompose.

Now, if you rent furniture, the usage of natural products will be minimised since these pieces of furniture will pass on to the next person. Moreover, you will enjoy the finest-quality furniture without causing a lot of environmental impact.

It will reduce unfair mining practices, pollution, deforestation, etc. In this way, you will contribute to fewer trees being cut down, soil getting defective and natural habitats for animals and plants being destroyed!

3. Boosts the concept of a shared economy

Have you heard of the phrase, 'one man's waste is another man's treasure?' Well, it does hold a lot of meaning and weight. What could seem non-useful to one person may be extremely valuable to another.

Remember, as kids, our parents, guardians, and teachers would always nudge us to share our toys with other kids. That way, you can enjoy different things without having to own or spend a lot on them. This stands true in the modern world, too.

This is the crux of the sharing economy. For those unversed, shared economy refers to sharing resources and goods, which is the prime goal of short-term rental services like Cityfurnish and Zior.

Sharing resources, such as furniture, comes with a lot of advantages. One of the most significant is the low costs you would bear for the furniture pieces you rent out! For example, if you choose to buy a 3-seater couch, it might cost around Rs. 20,000-25,000 on average. But, if you rent it out might only cost around Rs. 400-600 per month. It's a more inexpensive way than owning and maintaining a piece of furniture.

Moreover, rental furniture allows you to enjoy a particular piece of furniture for as long as you desire without having to dump it out as landfill waste later. Once you are done with it and want to get something trendier, you could return it to the rental furnishing services and get a new product. Your old furniture is forwarded to a new consumer who relishes its presence in their house, just as you did!

4. Assurance of easier access

Buying furniture is a hefty responsibility. You need to venture out of your house, see multiple stores, decide on the brand to ensure good quality and then figure out if they offer home delivery, amongst many other things. With rental furniture, you do not have to venture anywhere.

You can check out the likes of Zior and Cityfurnish to experience the luxury of rental furniture. These services aim to provide you with furniture pieces that are in mint condition and have passed several quality tests. In case of any minor damages that may happen during the ordinary usage of the products, you don't need to worry; they also provide free-of-cost repair services. The furniture rental services will deliver your chosen furniture pieces to your house steps, and there is absolutely no transportation or installation cost. What's fantastic is that you can relocate tomorrow, and they will also help move your furniture with no overhead cost!

5. Offers flexibility

One of the prime advantages of rental furniture is the level of flexibility it presents. You gain the complete freedom to choose the products you want for however long you require them.

This works exceptionally well for people who never know when they may need to move and relocate, whether across the city or the country.

Moreover, if your style often changes with the contemporary trends of the time, you can return the rented furniture and get a new one that matches your taste. This way, you can keep altering the look of your house every few months, keeping it fresh! Now, this wouldn't be possible if you bought the furniture unless you are okay with overspending to give your house a new look every year or so.

Parting Words

Renting furniture for your house comes with uncountable advantages. It helps you save big bucks and ensures that a sense of freedom prevails in your mind! Now, if you are looking for some fantastic options to rent your furniture from, you can browse the wide range of furniture pieces on Cityfurnish.

That said, if you are still inclined to buy new furniture but want to avoid contributing to overall environmental waste, make sure to check out Zior. It offers you an option to purchase the product and then resell it to the company when you are done using it – an assured buyback of up to 50% of value! The company then recycles and refurbishes the product to make it startlingly shiny and new for the next customer. Additionally, their furniture packages are excellent and highly affordable, come with 12 months warranty, free installation services, and whatnot!

So, you can furnish your house with the least bit of hassle today!

(Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)