5 Rafale jets land safely at UAE's Al Dhafra airbase, to arrive in India on July 29

Headlines

DNA TV Show: How Lhonak lake burst and caused flash floods in Sikkim

Amitabh Bachchan to be fined Rs 10 lakh for 'misleading advertisement'? Here's what we know

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 1.5 crore cash award for javelin star Kishore Jena

Did Nepal earthquakes trigger flash flood in Sikkim? Scientists explore cause

Alia Bhatt starts shooting for Jigra, shares photos from sets, pens emotional note: 'Fingers and toes crossed'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: How Lhonak lake burst and caused flash floods in Sikkim

Amitabh Bachchan to be fined Rs 10 lakh for 'misleading advertisement'? Here's what we know

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 1.5 crore cash award for javelin star Kishore Jena

Best bowling figures in ODI World Cup history

7 Benefits of eating banana on empty stomach

7 Benefits of eating raisins

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

‘Deeply concerned’ US's fresh message for India on Canada PM Trudeau's allegations over Nijjar killing

Enforcement Directorate raid underway at AAP MP Sanjay Singh's residence in liquor policy case

Asian Games 2023: Annu Rani becomes first Indian woman to win historic javelin throw gold

Amitabh Bachchan to be fined Rs 10 lakh for 'misleading advertisement'? Here's what we know

Alia Bhatt starts shooting for Jigra, shares photos from sets, pens emotional note: 'Fingers and toes crossed'

Ajith Kumar fans slam Vidaa Muyarchi makers for no update on film in months, trend #DisappointingLycaProductions

HomeIndia

India

5 Rafale jets land safely at UAE's Al Dhafra airbase, to arrive in India on July 29

The fighter aircraft were flagged off by the Indian Ambassador to France from an airbase in Merignac where he interacted with the IAF crew.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2020, 10:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

All the five Rafale aircraft landed safely at the Al Dhafra airbase in UAE on Monday after a sortie in excess of seven hours, the Indian Air Force said. 

In a long-awaited development, five Rafale fighter aircraft took off on Monday for India from an airbase in France to join the Indian Air Force fleet in Ambala.

The fighter aircraft were flagged off by the Indian Ambassador to France from an airbase in Merignac where he interacted with the IAF crew. The five aircraft flying to India include seven Indian pilots including the commanding officer of the 17 Golden Arrows squadron.

All the pilots have been trained on the aircraft by the French Dassault Aviation company as per the agreement signed for the biggest-ever defence deal signed by India in 2016 for acquiring 36 Rafale jets for over Rs 60,000 crore.

The aircraft would make their first stopover at a French base in the United Arab Emirates on their way to India and would be refuelled by the French Air Force tanker aircraft somewhere around Greece or Israel over the sea before landing there.

After a stopover, these will then proceed towards Ambala and reach by July 29 morning. The delivery of the aircraft was earlier supposed to have been done by May-end but this was postponed by two months in view of the COVID-19 situation in both India and France. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Draconids meteor shower: When and where to watch shooting stars this weekend

Netizens claim Parineeti Chopra lied about being poor in teenage years in viral video: 'Nothing about her is genuine'

Akshay Kumar recalls his interaction with late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill before Mission Raniganj: 'He was so...'

Android phone users can now reply with emoji reactions in Gmail

Hurry! Grab the unbelievable Amazon deal: Save Rs 30,000 on Apple MacBook Air M1 today!

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE