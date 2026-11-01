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'5 minute chup baitho...': Why Mallikarjun Kharge is being mocked after Ramlila Maidan rally?

A remark meant to silence the crowd has turned into a social media punchline, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge being brutally trolled over his comment at Ramlila Maidan. Check it out.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 01, 2026, 09:56 PM IST

'5 minute chup baitho...': Why Mallikarjun Kharge is being mocked after Ramlila Maidan rally?
Kharge's speech remark sparks jokes across social media. (Screengrab from viral clip)
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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has become a meme fodder on social media after a remark he made during the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi went viral. Several clips of Kharge are doing the rounds online, in which he is addressing the gathering at the venue and asking people to remain quiet or face a one-hour speech from him. Yes, you read it right! This remark captivated the attention on social media, with many turning it into a joke.

One social media user shared the clip with a hilarious caption, asking whether the Congress party had organised a political rally or a comedy show. ''Did Congress organise a rally at Ramlila Maidan or a comedy show?  Mallikarjun Kharge is saying, "5 minute chup baitho bas, varna tumko bore karne aur 1 ghante bhashan de duga."  That's one threat I've never heard before,'' the social media user wrote.

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''Weapon of mass boredom unleashed at Ramlila Maidan: Kharge ji threatening his own restless workers: "5 minute chup baitho, varna bore karne ke liye ek ghanta bhashan dunga,'' wrote another.

A third user shared the clip and wrote, ''What kind of threat is this? Kharge is threatening his karyakartas that if they don't shut up, he'll speak for an hour. If they do, he'll wrap up in 5 minutes. Kharge knows Congressis will do anything to make him shut up!''

Why did INDIA bloc organise a rally at Ramlila Maidan?

The INDIA bloc, led by LOP Rahul Gandhi, held a rally in Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, November 1, to protest against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Several leaders from opposition parties, including Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, and Farooq Abdullah, among others, attended the rally on Sunday.

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