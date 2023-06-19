3 men force one to bark like a dog in viral video, govt bulldozes perpetrators’ houses

Madhya Pradesh man tied on leash | Photo: ANI

A horrific video of a group of men abusing and threatening a man in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh came to light on Monday. In the viral video, the men are seen pulling the victim like a dog with a belt tied around his neck. The tormentors are heard asking the victim to act like a dog and apologise to Sahil. "Ask forgiveness. Bark like a dog. Bhaagna nahi (Don't run) Whatever Sahil bhai is saying, just do that," someone from the group can be heard saying in the video.

The youth is visibly terrified and seen pleading to the gang. "Sahil Bhai mere baap hai, mere bade bhai hai (Sahil is my father. He is my elder brother). Meri maa unki maa, unki maa meri maa (Her mother is my mother and my mother is her mother)," the man says.

The accused then ask him to bark like a dog. "Sahil bhai, I haven't done anything," pleads the victim and mentions something about a "story" (presumably on social media). "I haven't done it. Shah Rukh did it. He threatens me," the victim says as the accused continues abusing him.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra reacted to the video and said, "I have seen that video. This kind of behaviour is really condemnable. I have ordered the Bhopal police commissioner to investigate the case. Instructions were given to submit the report on the video in 24 hours."

The victim, identified as Vijay Ramchandani's family has alleged that Sahil and his gang members forced him to consume drugs, eat meat and convert from his religion. They also alleged that the victim was forced to rob his own house and the police were reluctant to file a complaint at first. The victim then decided to post the video online.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhopal, Riyaz Iqbal said the video went viral on Sunday night. “We have registered an FIR on the basis of forced conversion and kidnapping. The victim has taken the names of six people. They all knew each other. Out of them, three have criminal records. All three have been detained, as well as the accuser,” he said of the month-old incident in Bhopal’s Tila Jamalpura area.

The police have arrested three men-- Sameer, Sajid, and Faizan. The houses of the accused were also bulldozed and the local administration in the presence of police demolished the residence.