5 killed at a firecracker shop in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi

At least five people were killed in a fire on Tuesday night at a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram town of Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district, reported news agency ANI quoting District Collector PN Sridhar.

People, who were at the shop ahead of Diwali, sustained severe burn injuries and more than 10 were rushed to Kallkurichi Government General Hospital.

The incident happened at around 9.30 pm on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu: Earlier visuals of the fire incident at a firecracker shop in Sankarapuram town of Kallakurichi district, where five people lost their lives.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced an ex gratia of 5 lakhs each for the families of those who died in the fire. He also announced Rs 1 lakh for the injured who are being treated in the emergency wards.