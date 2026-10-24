5 killed, 3 from same family, in Siwan firecracker factory blast; rescue operations hampered

At least five people, including three members of a family and two workers, were killed after firecrackers exploded at a house in Alamapur village of Bihar’s Siwan district, while rescue teams continued operations amid repeated blasts.

At least five people were killed after a massive explosion occurred at a house where firecrackers were allegedly being manufactured in Alamapur village of Siwan district on Friday.

The victims included three members of the same family and two workers. The explosion caused extensive damage to the house and triggered panic among residents, many of whom rushed to the spot after hearing the blasts.

More people may be trapped inside house

Police fear the death toll could increase as rescue teams faced difficulty entering the damaged house because firecrackers continued to explode. ​TRAGIC! At least 7 feared DEAD in a massive EXPLOSION at an ILLEGAL firecracker manufacturing unit inside a house in Alampur village, Siwan (Bihar). ​The severe impact caused the building to collapse, with intermittent blasts continuing for hours. Rescue teams and senior police officials are on the scene.

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Siwan SP Bharat Soni said there could be more people trapped inside. According to information given to police by the village mukhiya, seven members of the family lived in the house.

The SP said villagers told police that firecrackers had been manufactured at the premises for several years. The unit was also reportedly said to have a licence, although authorities will have to verify whether it was legally permitted to manufacture firecrackers.

Blast occurred at Amaruddin Mian’s house

Police said the explosion took place at the house of Amaruddin Mian. Firecrackers were reportedly being made there for generations.

The blast was powerful enough to cause major damage to the house. A large number of villagers gathered near the site as authorities began efforts to search the premises and rescue anyone who may still be trapped.

Officials supervise rescue operation

Siwan District Magistrate Vijay Prakash Meena and SP Bharat Soni reached the spot and supervised the relief and rescue operation.

A Health Department team led by the civil surgeon also reached the village to assist with the response.

Authorities have not yet established the exact cause of the explosion. The administration is also yet to confirm the final death toll and the full extent of the damage.