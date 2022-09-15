J&K: 5 killed, 12 injured as bus carrying passengers falls into gorge in Rajouri

Image Credit: PTI

On Thursday morning, a bus carrying several passengers crashed into a deep gorge near Bhimber Gali in Rajouri district.

According to the news agency PTI, the dead toll has risen to five, with 12 people injured in the tragedy.

The bus was on its way from Surankote Poonch to Jammu. They reported it went off the road and into the gorge in Deri Ralyot in the Manjakote area.

While the rescue operation is being undertaken by the police, army and locals, the injured have been shifted to Rajouri's Government Medical College.

The office of Lieutenant Governor (LG) Jammu and Kashmir took to Twitter to express grief over the accident. "Anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Rajouri. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The district administration is providing all possible assistance," the office of LG tweeted.

This is the second road accident in the Pir Panjal region of Jammu and Kashmir in two days. On Wednesday, at least 12 people were killed and 30 others injured when a mini-bus plunged into a gorge at Burari in Sawjian area of Mandi in Poonch district.

