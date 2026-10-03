5 killed, 10 critically injured in Tirupati blast ! Watch video

A boiler explosion at a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Sri City, Tirupati, killed at least five people and critically injured 10 others, with rescue operations continuing at the site.

At least five people have died and 10 others suffered critical injuries after a powerful boiler explosion at a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit in Sri City, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

The incident took place under the Satyavedu mandal. The blast caused major damage to the facility, leaving large quantities of debris scattered across the premises.

Videos from the site showed the extent of the destruction, with police personnel and emergency teams working at the factory as rescue efforts continued.

Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh: A boiler blast at a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit in Sri City, Satyavedu mandal, left five people dead and 10 others critically injured. Police and emergency teams reached the site and launched rescue operations. The injured were shifted to nearby… pic.twitter.com/HpKX8XufF6 — IANS (@ians_india) October 3, 2026

Victims identified after blast

Authorities have identified three of the deceased as Gourab Roy, 35, Chinna Mastan, 36, and Ramesh, 40. The identity of another victim has not yet been confirmed.

Vasu, 36, who was among those critically injured in the explosion, reportedly died while receiving treatment at a hospital, the Deccan Chronicle reported.

The total number of workers inside the unit when the explosion occurred is not yet known. Officials are collecting information to determine how many people were present and establish the full impact of the incident.

Cause of boiler blast remains unclear

The Andhra Pradesh Police said the exact cause of the explosion has not yet been established.

Investigators are examining whether a technical problem involving the boiler or another factor led to the blast. The sequence of events before the explosion is also being investigated.

Police and emergency personnel reached the facility shortly after the incident and began rescue operations. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Minister likely to visit accident site

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha is expected to visit the facility and review the situation.

Meanwhile, rescue and relief operations remain underway as officials assess the damage and gather more information about the accident.

Further details about the cause of the explosion, the workers present inside the unit and the overall extent of the damage are awaited.