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5 Indian seafarers saved after Kuwait-flagged tanker hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz

According to the embassy, it coordinated the rescue of the five nationals who were on board the MT Kazimah III. All were safely evacuated from the ship, and the mission thanked Omani authorities for their help.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 03, 2026, 07:54 AM IST

5 Indian seafarers saved after Kuwait-flagged tanker hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz
Representative Image (File Photo/ ANI)
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Five Indian seafarers have been safely rescued after a Kuwaiti-flagged crude oil tanker was hit by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, the Indian Embassy in Oman said on Friday.

According to the embassy, it coordinated the rescue of the five nationals who were on board the MT Kazimah III. All were safely evacuated from the ship, and the mission thanked Omani authorities for their help.

What did the embassy say?

“Earlier today, the Mission coordinated rescue of five Indian nationals on board the Kuwait-flagged tanker MT Kazimah III, struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz. All 5 Indian nationals have been shifted ashore safely. We thank the Omani authorities for their continued support and assistance," the embassy wrote on X.

The embassy did not reveal who was responsible for the strike or give more details about the attack.

The tanker, flying the Kuwaiti flag, was carrying crude oil and was bound for Lome in Togo.

The incident comes at a time when India is closely monitoring the safety of its nationals serving on commercial ships in and around the Persian Gulf.

India on seafears safety

Earlier this week, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that over 4,500 Indian seafarers were deployed on commercial vessels operating in the region.

Among them, about 163 Indians were on board 12 cargo ships — six Indian-flagged and six foreign-flagged vessels transporting cargo to India.

Jaiswal added that the Ministry of Shipping, in coordination with Indian missions abroad and local authorities, was tracking the movement of these vessels and ensuring the welfare of the Indian seafarers.

“Our Ministry of Shipping continues to monitor the movement of these ships and is looking at the well-being of all these seafarers, and as and when required, through our embassies and other stakeholders, they do the needful for their well-being and welfare,” he stated.

“On our side, we remain committed to the safety and well-being of our seafaring community abroad,” Jaiswal said.

The spokesperson added that India remains committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of its seafaring community overseas, with embassies and other stakeholders prepared to provide assistance when needed.

 

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