Five people, including two children, died early Thursday morning after a fire broke out in a double-decker bus on Kisaan Path in Lucknow, said an official.

The bus was travelling from Bihar towards Delhi when the incident occurred.

Visuals show that fire tenders were deployed to combat the blaze.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police Nipun Agarwal said that a private sleeper bus on its way from Begusarai in Bihar to Delhi caught fire due to a suspected short circuit.

"There were around 60 to 70 passengers on board. Many of them were successfully rescued," he stated.

Unfortunately, five people lost their lives in the incident, including two children, two women, and one man, he added.

