5 food choices to make in 20s and 30s for a healthy heart

Representational image

If your heart is healthy then you are healthy. Our lifestyle has become such that our habits are responsible for our declining health. Junk food, lack of exercise, consumption of alcohol etc. are many habits which make you a victim of heart-related diseases.

There are some simple steps you can take to keep the heart and cardiovascular diseases at bay.

Also read: Does heart disease run in your family? Here are some ways to prevent a heart attack

How much you eat is important

It is important to control the portion of your food. Food should not be eaten in such a way that you feel full. You will eat more, which means you will take in more calories.

If you feel more hungry, increase the amount of salad on your plate, not roti or rice. Use smaller plates so that less food fills the plate and your mind thinks you've eaten more. Eat slowly and chew, you will also eat less.

Eat more green vegetables and fruits

Fruits and vegetables are important sources of vitamins and minerals. They are low in calories and high in fiber. Vegetarian food is more beneficial for the heart.

Choose fresh fruits and vegetables, not packaged, canned foods or juices as they are low in sodium and sugar. If you are busy then fruits can save both your time and health. Choose such recipes in food too, which include more vegetables.

Choose whole grains

Whole grain means the consumption of grain as well as its husk. Fiber is many times more in whole grains and it is very effective in controlling blood pressure. Whole grains include unrefined wheat flour, brown rice, barley and oatmeal.

Avoid unhealthy fats

Limit or avoid eating foods high in saturated and trans fats. Such food only increases your cholesterol, which increases the risk of coronary artery disease. Due to high cholesterol, plaque starts accumulating in your blood vessels, which makes blood circulation difficult, which increases the chances of a heart attack.

Keeping your heart healthy should be your priority. Image-Shutterstock. American Heart Association guidelines recommend that your diet should contain 11 to 13 grams of saturated fat.

Choose Low-Fat Alternatives to Protein

Often our sources of protein are also rich in fat, such as meat, dairy products, and eggs. You have to take care that you reduce fat from your diet without reducing protein.

Fish, skim milk and egg whites are good sources of protein. Also, beans and lentils are good sources of protein, which does not contain fat. You can also include soybeans and tofu in your diet.