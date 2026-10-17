5 family members found dead in Greater Noida; tea and noodles were their last meal

A couple and their three children, aged between 3 and 11, were found dead at their home in a Greater Noida village, with police suspecting food poisoning after the family reportedly ate noodles the previous night.

A family of five was found dead at their home in a village in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday morning. The victims were a 37-year-old man identified as Mahesh, his 35-year-old wife Lalita and their three children — 11-year-old Laddu, 7-year-old Mishti and 3-year-old Sakshat.

The deaths came to light in the morning, following which police teams and senior officials reached the house.

Noodles eaten before deaths

Investigators are looking into a possible case of food poisoning after information from Mahesh's mother and local residents indicated that the family had eaten noodles the previous night. However, police have not confirmed that contaminated food caused the deaths.

Officials said food poisoning is only a preliminary possibility at this stage. The exact circumstances will become clear after the medical examination and scientific analysis.

Evidence being collected from house

Authorities have begun examining the circumstances surrounding the deaths. A forensic team and a field unit inspected the house and collected scientific evidence. The Food Safety Department was also called to the spot as investigators examined the possible food-related angle.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

Police await final cause of death

The post-mortem reports will be crucial in determining what caused the deaths. Investigators are also waiting for the results of other scientific tests before reaching any conclusion. Police said further legal action will be taken according to the findings of the investigation.

At present, officials have not confirmed whether food poisoning was responsible for the deaths of the five family members.