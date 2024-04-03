Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Will Rohit Sharma get captaincy back from Hardik Pandya? Ex-IND star makes big statement after MI's poor IPL start

Tiger's unexpected attack on cow stuns tourists at Ranthambore national park, video goes viral

7 ways to improve your eye health and vision

Rajat Kapoor says we make 4 films a year that are 'maybe not so bad' and then celebrate it: 'It's pathetic' | Exclusive

5 eye surgeries you must know about to go spectacle-free

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Will Rohit Sharma get captaincy back from Hardik Pandya? Ex-IND star makes big statement after MI's poor IPL start

Tiger's unexpected attack on cow stuns tourists at Ranthambore national park, video goes viral

7 ways to improve your eye health and vision

8 birds that can sing

Health benefits of drinking ginger water

8 Indian kings who defeated Mughals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai Attacks Congress And DMK Over Katchatheevu

Will EC Tally 100% Votes With VVPATs? SC Notice On Lok Sabha Elections Counting Explained

Katchatheevu Controversy: Will India Take Back Its Island From Sri Lanka? BJP Vs Congress

Watch: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe's wedding video leaked; bride wears red, dances and kisses groom on stage

Rajat Kapoor says we make 4 films a year that are 'maybe not so bad' and then celebrate it: 'It's pathetic' | Exclusive

This microbiologist-turned-actress speaks 5 languages, left science for films, faced controversy for bold scenes in...

HomeIndia

India

5 eye surgeries you must know about to go spectacle-free

One of the most famous corrective laser surgeries for the eyes is LASIK. Know how it works.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 04:50 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

If you lead an active life, your glasses might often get knocked out. If they break, OH, THE MISERY of investing in a brand new pair! On the other hand, there are just TOO MANY rules about contact lenses. You can’t sleep with them, you have to wash your hands every time you handle them, they get stuck in your eyes and many more. The list is endless!

If you use either of them, it’s more than normal to make a big switch – that is, undergo vision corrective surgery. However, there are many options for this, so let’s know the top contenders, their procedures, the conditions they treat, and surgery along with the recovery time!

1. Laser In-Situ Keratomileusis or LASIK

One of the most famous corrective laser surgeries for the eyes is LASIK. It has turned into a standard procedure for several eye conditions and is offered by most hospitals.

The surgeon corrects your vision by creating a corneal flap of 105 um deep (where the average cornea is 550 um thick) using a dedicated laser.

LASIK procedure is completely blade-free, so if you have a fear of blades, this is a great choice.

Next, the light from a femtosecond laser (with a 1053 nm wavelength of an infrared beam) then introduces millions of minute gas bubbles until they join and form the shape of a superficial flap. This process takes place in under 15 seconds.

An excimer laser (with 193 nm wavelength of cool beam of UV light) then reshapes the cornea beneath the flap. This procedure takes anywhere between 5-25 seconds.

For:

Myopia, Hyperopia, Presbyopia, Astigmatism; 18 years and above

Surgery Time:

At most 30 minutes

Recovery:

20:20 vision gets restored soon. You can see properly and follow your daily routine by the next day. Overall, internal healing takes around 2-3 months.

2. Small Incision Lenticule Extraction or SMILE

SMILE is another blade-free newer procedure. A femtosecond laser is used to create a thin contact lens-shaped layer under the cornea’s top surface called lenticule.

The lenticule size and shape vary among patients depending on the refractive errors. The surgeon then creates a 2-5 mm corneal incision and removes it through it.

After lenticule removal, the cornea becomes flat and forms a desirable shape for vision correction.

For:

Myopia (-1.0D to -10.00D), Astigmatism (-0.75D to -3.00D); 22-42 years

Surgery Time:

10-15 minutes

Recovery:

SMILE surgery recovery takes more time than LASIK. A few time periods for specific activities:

  • Long computer/reading sessions: After 2 days
  • Showering and letting water enter/touch your eyes: After 2 days
  • Swimming and other outdoor water activities: After 6 weeks
  • Driving: After 3 days
  • Eye makeup application: After 2 days
  • Light sports: After 5 days
  • Contact sports: After 6 weeks

3. Smooth Incision Lenticule Keratomileusis or SILK

SILK, the latest one, is quite similar to SMILE surgery but performed with microsurgical instruments and advanced imaging technology, which leads to higher precision.

In this minimally invasive process, the surgeon creates a small and thin lenticule under the cornea surface.

A femtosecond laser creates the microscopic bubbles inside your cornea which leads to the corneal lenticule removal. This makes the cornea flat which fixes the eye issues.

SILK is a better option than LASIK and SMILE in terms of safety and efficiency. The best part is that you get the supervision of 6/5.

However, to get the best treatment and results, you must book a consultation with one of the leading centres in ophthalmology. There, you can entrust your eyes to the best doctors in India!

For:

Myopia (up to -12D), Astigmatism (up to 6D); 18-40 years

Surgery Time:

Around 5 minutes

Recovery:

The recovery rate of SILK is faster than SMILE and LASIK. Here’s the timeline for recovery:

  • Work and daily routine: After 24 hours
  • Complete independent walking: 1-2 days
  • Complete clear vision: After 2-3 days
  • Wearing contact lenses: After 1 week
  • Strenuous exercise: After 1 week
  • Makeup: After 1 week
  • Swimming: After at least 1 week
  • Hot baths: After at least 1 week

4. Photorefractive Keratectomy or PRK

PRK is the original laser eye surgery technique, which was replaced by LASIK. However, it’s still the preferred treatment for several patients.

Currently, it’s like an alternative to patients who can’t get LASIK due to thinner corneas, dry eyes, or sports with direct contact to eyes (fighting).

In this, a surgeon removes the epithelial or surface cells from the top layer of your cornea. Then they use a cool excimer laser to reshape the cornea according to your vision issues.

The surgery is finished by placing a bandage contact lens over your eyes to help you heal.

For:

Myopia, Hyperopia, Astigmatism; 18 years and above.

Surgery Time:

At most 15 minutes

Recovery:

Complete Healing takes way longer in this – 2-4 weeks minimum and 3-6 months maximum. The time frame for some activities is as follows:

  • Bandage lens removal: After 5-7 days
  • Strenuous activity: After at least a week
  • Light sensitivity ends: 7-10 days
  • Swimming pool, hot tub, natural water bodies: After 2 weeks

5. Refractive Lens Exchange or RLE

In RLE, the natural lens of your eyes is first removed using ultrasound. It’s replaced with an intraocular lens (IOL) according to your vision prescription. It helps you regain 20/20 vision.

The IOL isn’t visible to others, like contact lenses. You won’t even feel that a foreign object is in your eye.  This is pretty similar to a cataract surgery, but there’s no cataract removal here.

For:

Myopia, Hyperopia, Presbyopia; Over 40-50 years

Surgery Time:

Around 15-20 minutes every eye

Recovery:

Full recovery happens between 1-8 weeks and several months. You can resume most day-to-day activities within a few weeks. However, discuss resuming the following activities with your doctor:

  • Working
  • Driving
  • Swimming
  • Exercise

Conclusion

Now that you know about the most popular vision corrective procedures, figure out which one is applicable to you and research more about them if you’re curious.

Once you’ve decided to go for it, connect with a trustworthy eye hospital and break free from the optic shackles!

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Narayana Murthy’s Infosys to get Rs 63290000000, asked to tune Rs 2763 crore by...

Meet man who owns Rs 3000 crore aircraft, gold-coated Rolls-Royce, 300 Ferraris, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani

DNA TV Show: Independent India's biggest land fraud in Thane exposed

NASA set to launch three rockets into solar eclipse on April 8; here’s why

Meet woman, who didn't join Rs 80000 crore family business, now runs Rs 150 crore company, she is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement