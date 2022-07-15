Delhi: 5 dead, several trapped as part of under-construction warehouse collapses in Alipur

Image credit: ANI

After a wall of the warehouse under construction fell in Delhi's Alipur on Friday, at least 5 people have killed, 2 more are in serious condition, and many more are feared trapped.

Delhi police confirmed that of the 10 people rescued, 5 of them have succumbed to injuries.

Alipur wall collapse, Delhi | 5 dead, 9 injured including 2 critical cases. Debris being cleared from the site: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/imcY7jApt5 — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2022

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) personnel said around 15 people were injured while several more are feared trapped under the debris.

According to Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg, “The wall of a 5,000 square-yard godown under construction collapsed. More than ten people are trapped under the debris. Four have been rescued so far and hospitalised. The injured people have been admitted to Raja Harish Chand Hospital.”

Prime Ministers'Offioce (PMO) also expressed anguish over the incident.

Anguished by the mishap in Alipur, Delhi. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 15, 2022



A cordon has been established by the local police to keep the public away from the scene of the incident while a vigorous rescue effort is being made to free any victims who may still be trapped under the debris. In the meantime, two JCB cranes were deployed to remove the debris of the collapsed wall.