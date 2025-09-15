5 dead, several injured after double decker bus overturns on Lucknow-Purvanchal Expressway
A major accident occurred on the Lucknow-Purvanchal Expressway on Monday after a private double-decker bus overturned. The unfortunate incident left at least five people dead and several others injured. According to a police official, the bus was travelling from Ludhiana in Punjab to Motihari in Bihar, when the accident occurred near the Purvanchal Expressway toll gate.
“This evening, the police received the news that a double-decker sleeper bus going from Ludhiana to Motihari had overturned near the Purvanchal Expressway toll gate. The police, administration and ambulance arrived at the spot. Among those who died were a woman, a man and three children.
After arrival, the police rescued the rest of the passengers and sent them to the PGI Trauma Centre and KGMU for treatment, said a police official. According to the Divisional Commissioner of Lucknow, Vijay Vishvas Pant, out of the 31 injured passengers, 17 of them have been referred to the higher centre for further medical treatment. “Out of the 31 injured passengers, 5 have been reported dead. 17 of them have been referred to another centre,” Pant told ANI.
After the incident, Uttar Pradesh Minister Jayveer Singh stated that the government will conduct a thorough investigation into this incident and will take action against the culprits. “A thorough investigation of this incident will be conducted and action will be taken against whoever is found guilty... The government expresses its condolences to the families of the deceased and stands with them...” Singh told ANI.
In a separate incident, four people were killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur on the morning of February 21. According to an official statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. The Chief Minister further directed officials to immediately reach the accident site and ensure that relief and rescue operations are carried out.
(Inouts from ANI)