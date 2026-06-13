5 biggest IAF plane crashes: Has AN-32 become another 'flying coffin' after MiG-21?

The latest IAF AN-32 aircraft crash at Jorhat has renewed focus on some of the Indian Air Force's most significant aviation tragedies.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-32 transport aircraft crashed and caught fire while landing at the Air Force Station in Assam's Jorhat on Saturday morning, triggering an emergency response within the military base. The aircraft reportedly went down within the airbase premises and burst into flames shortly after the crash. Fire and rescue teams were immediately rushed to the site to contain the blaze and assess the situation.

As the latest incident brings renewed attention to military aviation safety, here's a look at some of the most fatal aviation accidents in the history of the Indian Air Force, based on their death toll and historical impact:

1. Rohtang Pass An-12 crash (1968) - 102 fatalities

On 7 February 1968, an IAF Antonov An-12 transport aircraft disappeared while flying to Leh through the Himalayan region near Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh. All 102 personnel on board lost their lives. The wreckage remained undiscovered for decades until mountaineering expeditions began locating remains and debris in 2003. It remains one of the deadliest accidents in Indian military aviation history.

2. Bay of Bengal An-32 disappearance (2016) - 29 fatalities

On 22 July 2016, an IAF An-32 transport aircraft vanished over the Bay of Bengal while en route from Chennai to Port Blair with 29 personnel on board. Despite extensive search operations involving multiple agencies, no survivors were found, making it one of the most tragic and mysterious incidents in the IAF's history.

3. Coonoor Mi-17V-5 Helicopter crash (2021) - 14 fatalities

On 8 December 2021, an IAF Mi-17V-5 helicopter crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. Among the 14 people killed were India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and several senior military personnel. The crash drew nationwide attention and mourning.

4. West Siang An-32 crash (2009) - 13 fatalities

On 9 June 2009, an IAF An-32 transport aircraft crashed into Rinchi Hill in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district shortly after taking off from Mechuka. All 13 people on board, including IAF personnel and Army soldiers, were killed.

5. Arunachal Pradesh An-32 crash (2019) - 13 fatalities

On 3 June 2019, another IAF An-32 aircraft went missing after departing from Jorhat, Assam. Following a difficult search operation in the mountainous terrain of Arunachal Pradesh, the wreckage was located several days later. All 13 personnel aboard the aircraft lost their lives.

These incidents underscore the challenges of military aviation operations in difficult terrain, adverse weather conditions and remote regions, and remain among the most tragic events in the history of the Indian Air Force.