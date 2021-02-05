4G mobile internet services to be restored in entire Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday announced that 4G mobile internet services are being restored in the entire Union Territory, 18 months after it was suspended in August 2019 when the Centre abrogated special status of the erstwhile state.

In a tweet, Rohit Kansal, J&K administration, principal secretary, announced that 4G mobile internet services are being restored in entire J&K.

High-speed mobile internet services had been restored in two districts -- Ganderbal in Kashmir region and Udhampur in Jammu region -- in August last year.

Clampdown on internet services was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after the Centre's abrogation of provisions of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, when the special status of the erstwhile state was revoked in Parliament and it was bifurcated into union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to explore the possibility of restoring 4G services in certain areas.