HomeIndia

India

4G internet services to be made operational only after assessing situation: Jammu Divisional Commissioner

He said that 4G internet services will be restored only after assessing the situation and level of peace in the division.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 18, 2019, 11:59 PM IST

Divisional Commissioner of Jammu Sanjeev Verma on Sunday said the 4G internet services have not been restored as a precaution to keep a check over rumour-mongering that can vitiate the atmosphere.

He said that 4G internet services will be restored only after assessing the situation and level of peace in the division.

"It is only to the extent of mobile internet services, especially 4G that we are assessing the situation. We will open it as and when we deem it appropriate, given the level of peace we have in the province," said Verma.

"We are more fearful of the mischief mongering and rumour which can vitiate the atmosphere. As a measure of precaution, we are not opening 4G services. It is (situation) being monitored twice or thrice daily," Verma told ANI.

He said that administration is taking action against those who are spreading rumours.

"We have taken action against some people who have scripted wrong stories and rumours. Police have already been tasked to collect details of all such people who are participating in spreading wrong information," he said.

Principal Secretary, Planning and Development, Rohit Kansal on Sunday said that cases of hooliganism and mischievous elements creating disturbances were reported from certain areas but were dealt with by local security agencies.

On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Sunday visited Rajouri, Udhampur, and Jammu to review the security scenario and law and order situation in these districts. He interacted with police officers and personnel and later chaired a high-level meeting in Jammu.

Apart from the relaxations, 2G mobile internet services were restored in Jammu, Reasi, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur districts of the region.

Mobile internet services were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 in view of security concerns in the region following the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370.

On Friday, the government had decided to lift restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in a phased manner. 

 

