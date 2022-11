48 vehicles damaged in major accident at Pune-Bengaluru highway

A major accident occurred at Navale Bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune today in which about 48 vehicles were damaged, Pune Fire Department said on Sunday.

Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have reached the spot.

The accident has led to traffic congestion on the highway, on the road that goes from Satara to Mumbai. Traffic jams over 2km long have been reported.