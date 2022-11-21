48-vehicle pileup on Pune-Bengaluru highway after oil tanker accident, over 30 injured

Accident on Navle Bridge in Pune (Photo - ANI)

More than 30 people have been left injured after a massive accident on the Pune-Bengaluru highway on left a pile-up of as many as 48 vehicles. The accident was reportedly caused by a speeding tanker ramming into multiple vehicles on the highway.

Rescue teams were deployed to the site and the injured were rushed to the hospital after being removed from the mangled remains of the damaged vehicles. Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) were quick to reach the spot.

Officials from Pune Fire Brigade said, “A major road accident occurred at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune in which about 48 vehicles got damaged. Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have reached the spot.”

A major accident occurred at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune in which about 48 vehicles got damaged. Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have reached the spot: Pune Fire Brigade pic.twitter.com/h5Y5XtxVhW — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2022

Harrowing photos and videos from the incident showed cars and other vehicles left destroyed on the highway after the speeding tanker collided with them. Media reports suggested that as many as 48 vehicles were left damaged after the accident.

Local media reports said that the brakes of the tanker had failed, which made it collide with other vehicles on the Pune-Bengaluru highway. Oil spilled on the road after the accident, making it slippery and leading to more collisions.

According to witnesses, the accident occurred at around 9 pm on Sunday night, with a pile-up of nearly 50 vehicles left on the road. The accident also left traffic jams as long as 2 km on Mumbai roads, and traffic congestions in nearby areas.

The accident occurred on the Navle Bridge, which has recently become a hotspot for road accidents. After the crash, the Pune Fire Brigade arrived on the scene and sprayed the road with water to wash away the oil and petrol which had leaked from the vehicles.

