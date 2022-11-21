Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

48-vehicle pileup on Pune-Bengaluru highway after oil tanker accident, over 30 injured

The failed breaks of a tanker made it collide with multiple vehicles on the highway, leading to a massive pileup and several injuries.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 06:28 AM IST

48-vehicle pileup on Pune-Bengaluru highway after oil tanker accident, over 30 injured
Accident on Navle Bridge in Pune (Photo - ANI)

More than 30 people have been left injured after a massive accident on the Pune-Bengaluru highway on left a pile-up of as many as 48 vehicles. The accident was reportedly caused by a speeding tanker ramming into multiple vehicles on the highway.

Rescue teams were deployed to the site and the injured were rushed to the hospital after being removed from the mangled remains of the damaged vehicles. Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) were quick to reach the spot.

Officials from Pune Fire Brigade said, “A major road accident occurred at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune in which about 48 vehicles got damaged. Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have reached the spot.”

 

 

Harrowing photos and videos from the incident showed cars and other vehicles left destroyed on the highway after the speeding tanker collided with them. Media reports suggested that as many as 48 vehicles were left damaged after the accident.

Local media reports said that the brakes of the tanker had failed, which made it collide with other vehicles on the Pune-Bengaluru highway. Oil spilled on the road after the accident, making it slippery and leading to more collisions.

According to witnesses, the accident occurred at around 9 pm on Sunday night, with a pile-up of nearly 50 vehicles left on the road. The accident also left traffic jams as long as 2 km on Mumbai roads, and traffic congestions in nearby areas.

The accident occurred on the Navle Bridge, which has recently become a hotspot for road accidents. After the crash, the Pune Fire Brigade arrived on the scene and sprayed the road with water to wash away the oil and petrol which had leaked from the vehicles.

READ | Parts of skull found in forest, pond drained to in search of remains: Top updates on Shraddha Walkar murder case

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet Moirangthem Loiya, the Manipur man who transformed barren land into forest
All you need to know about Rishi Sunak's love story, family, children
IAS Tina Dabi administers THIS oath to officers in Jaisalmer, see pictures
XXX, Mirzapur, Sacred Games: Hindi web shows that created controversies due to their bold content
In Pics: Step Inside Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's new luxurious abode in Dubai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Isha Ambani, husband Anand Piramal become parents to twins
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.