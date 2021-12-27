48 students, 3 teachers test COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra school amid growing Omicron fears

Amid growing fears regarding the spread of the Omicron variant in the country, several students and teachers from a school in the Ahmednagar district of the state have tested positive for COVID-19, sparking concern amid the parents.

As many as 48 students and 3 teachers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Takli Dhokeshwar, Ahmednagar, after which the school was sealed to prevent the virus from spreading, as per the authorities.

The school has around 400 students studying in classes 5 to 12 and all the students and staff members were subjected to RT-PCR tests, Parner Taluka health officer Dr Prakash Lalge told PTI. After the test, a total of 51 people were found positive for COVID-19.

The officer said that among the positive people were 48 students and three teachers. All those who tested positive for the virus are currently in a stable condition. “All of them have been isolated and hospitalised. Most of the students are asymptomatic and their health is stable,” the official said, as quoted by PTI.

Since a lot of cases have been detected in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Ahmednagar, the area has been sealed off by the authorities and the locality has been declared as a containment zone. Authorities have plans to test the students once again after a few days.

Ever since the schools were reopened across the country a few months back, a lot of educational institutes have reported cases of COVID-19 from hostels and classrooms. This has raised a lot of concerns among parents as the COVID-19 vaccine has not been administered to children.

While addressing the nation on December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the vaccination drive for children aged 15 to 18 will commence from January 3, 2022. This will further aid the process of reopening schools and other educational institutes across the country.

(With PTI inputs)