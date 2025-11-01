48 migrant workers from Jharkhand stranded in Tunisia for three months, forced to work for....; know what happened

As many as 48 migrant workers from Jharkhand's Giridih, Bokaro, and Hazaribagh districts are reportedly stranded in North African country, Tunisia, facing dire conditions for three months. They've appealed to the Indian government for assistance in returning home through a video message.

Migrant workers stranded: What happened?

Workers from Jharkhand arrived in Tunisia to work as company employees but were allegedly misled about their employment terms. They were sent to Tunisia by a Delhi-based firm for a project installing high transmission wires. But upon arrival in Tunisia, they found it was a contractual job, and despite being promised 8-hour workdays, they were forced to work over 12 hours daily.

A stranded worker released a video detailing his ordeal in Tunisia, claiming 12-hour workdays and threats of jail and deportation. Social activist Sikander Ali received a video message from Sanjay Kumar, a worker from Giridih's Pirtand block, highlighting the plight of 48 migrant workers. The workers alleged non-payment of wages for three months, forced overtime, and mental stress. They've sought help from the Centre and the Jharkhand government to return home. The workers are from Hazaribagh (19), Giridih (14), and Bokaro (15) districts.



Some of the stranded workers include Amardeep Choudhary, Nandlal Mahato, Ajay Kumar, Gurucharan Mahato, Lalu Karmali, and Sunil Tudu.

Government intervention

According to news agency PTI, the Jharkhand Labour Department has established contact with the stranded workers, who have expressed their desire to return to India.

"We spoke to the migrant workers allegedly stranded by a private firm in Tunisia and are verifying their documents. We are also in touch with the Indian Embassy officials in Tunisia for arranging their safe return to their native places," team leader of Migrant Control Cell (under Jharkhand Labour department), Shikha Lakra, told PTI.



Meanwhile, this is not the first instance of Jharkhand workers facing trouble abroad; recently, several workers from the state were stranded in Niger and South Africa, with some still reportedly missing.