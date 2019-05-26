4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts West Bengal

An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter Scale rattled Bankura district of West Bengal on Sunday morning, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

The quake struck at around 10:39 am and the tremors were felt in the neighbouring states as well. No casualties has been reported so far.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on:26-05-2019, 10:39:15 IST, Lat:23.3 N & Long: 86.9 E, Depth 10 Km, Region: Bankura, West Bengal pic.twitter.com/LfNqXswG2J — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 26, 2019

Earlier, two medium intensity earthquakes measuring 5.0 and 4.8 on the Richter Scale hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands region in early hours of Saturday.