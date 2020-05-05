46,711 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India, death toll jumps to 1,583

The number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 31,967 as 13,160 people were cured and discharged.

The death toll due to COVID-19 crossed 1500 on Monday with the number of infected cases rising above 46,000 in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry.

As per the latest update provided by the ministry, the number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 31,967 as 13,160 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated.

A total of 46,711 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in India so far with 1,583 deaths. This included 111 foreign nationals who have been infected with the virus.

In the last 24 hours, 3875 new cases and 194 deaths have been recorded across the country. The Union Ministry of Health said the spurt in cases and deaths were due to timely reporting of cases by the sates.

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with 14,541 cases and 583 deaths. 2465 people have been cured and discharged in the state, the data provided by the Centre said. (As per the latest data provided by the state, there are 15,525 cases and 841 deaths).

Gujarat is just behind Maharashtra in terms of both the number of cases and fatalities. As per the data provided by the Union Health Ministry, 5,804 people are confirmed to have contracted the virus while 319 have succumbed to the disease.

Delhi has reported 4898 cases of coronavirus with 64 deaths and 1431 people have been discharged after the treatment, the data on the MoHFW website showed.

Here is the state-wise data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/

Migrated Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 32 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1717 589 36 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 43 32 1 5 Bihar 529 130 4 6 Chandigarh 102 21 1 7 Chhattisgarh 58 36 0 8 Delhi 4898 1431 64 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 5804 1195 319 11 Haryana 517 254 6 12 Himachal Pradesh 41 38 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 726 303 8 14 Jharkhand 115 27 3 15 Karnataka 659 324 28 16 Kerala 500 462 4 17 Ladakh 41 17 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 3049 1000 176 19 Maharashtra 14541 2465 583 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 10 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 170 60 1 24 Puducherry 9 6 0 25 Punjab 1233 128 23 26 Rajasthan 3061 1394 77 27 Tamil Nadu 3550 1409 31 28 Telangana 1085 585 29 29 Tripura 29 2 0 30 Uttarakhand 60 39 1 31 Uttar Pradesh 2859 944 53 32 West Bengal 1259 218 133 Total number of confirmed cases in India 46711* 13161 1583

The Centre last week announced the extension of nationwide lockdown for two weeks. The third phase of lockdown started on Monday and will continue till May 17. The nationwide started on March 25, a day after the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Centre has eased restrictions in this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into red (hotspot), green and orange zones.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, said on Tuesday that as we ease lockdown measures, we have to fight this battle with a lot of responsibility.

When the lockdown is eased, every citizen’s responsibility will also increase along with government’s responsibility, he said.