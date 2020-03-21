4.5-year-old girl tests positive for COVID-19 in Assam's Jorhat, youngest patient yet in India

Further details are awaited.

A four-and-a-half year old girl in Assam's Jorhat was reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection on Saturday, making it the first case of the virus infection in the state.

According to sources, the child had come from Jharkhand with her family on March 19. Reports said that she was tested positive at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) in Assam. Until now, there had been no reports of positive cases of coronavirus infection in the state, making this the first of such.

The Jorhat Deputy Commissioner confirmed the initial test results and said that the test samples have been sent to the ICMR laboratory in Lahowal for a recheck, adding that the second results will possibly arrive by Sunday afternoon.

"A 4-5-year-old child has been tested positive of coronavirus at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital lab in Assam. We have sent the sample to the ICMR laboratory in Lahowal for a recheck. The result is expected tomorrow afternoon," news agency ANI quoted Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati.

According to local media reports, the girl has been shifted to the JMCH isolation ward and contact tracing has been initiated by the authorities to trace further potential cases.

Further details are awaited.