4.5-year-old girl tests positive for COVID-19 in Assam's Jorhat, youngest patient in India yet
A four-and-a-half year old girl in Assam's Jorhat was reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection on Saturday, making it the first case of the virus infection in the state.
According to sources, the child had come from Jharkhand with her family on March 19. Reports said that she was tested positive at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital in Assam. Until now, there had been no reports of positive cases of coronavirus infection in the state, making this the first of such.
