45 people hospitalised after eating biriyani at a government event - details inside

In a shocking incident, 145 people were admitted to a hospital due to food poisoning after eating biryani at an event organised by the government in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district. The event was also attended by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Reportedly, Himanta fell ill after having the food but is now doing fine.

The food was being served at a programme held in the Diphu Medical College on Tuesday. Sonowal was inaugurating the academic session of the MBBS course at the medical college, and around 8,000 people who attended it were served packed biryani.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the circumstances leading to the incident, PTI quoted Karbi Anglong Deputy Commissioner NG Chandra Dhwaja Singha as saying.

Health Minister Sarma said that he "suffered from stomach upset" after having food from the “same kitchen" but he is fine now.

Those who were admitted to the hospital complained of abdominal pain and vomiting.

The food samples have been collected and sent for testing.

Deputy Commissioner Singha also said that One person who attended the event died, but the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.