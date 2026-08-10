45-kg rotten meat, expired milk seized: Bengaluru pub closed after raid

The raid uncovered huge amounts of rotten stock and unsafe storage. Among the items seized were meat with fungus, sauces not fit for use, and expired dairy, fish, mushrooms and other food products.

A high-end pub in Bengaluru was shut a food safety check revealed major lapses. Several other eateries and restaurants were also served notices and legal action.

The raid uncovered huge amounts of rotten stock and unsafe storage. Among the items seized were meat with fungus, sauces not fit for use, and expired dairy, fish, mushrooms and other food products.

132 kg of food seized in raid

The Food Safety and Drugs Administration Department seized 132 kg of food in raids across Bengaluru Urban district and BBMP zones. This included 70 kg of soy sauce and 15 litres of used cooking oil taken from food storage and business units.

During the raid at Skyye Lounge in UB City’s luxury mall, officials flagged the kitchen for unhygienic conditions and ordered its closure. They found chicken and beef that had gone bad, with fungus reportedly present on the meat.

Inspectors also discovered milk and curd that had crossed their expiry by nearly 10 days. At the outlet, 51 kg of food articles were declared unfit — 45 kg of rotten chicken and beef and 6 kg of vegetable cutlets — and were destroyed as per rules. Another 15 litres of used cooking oil was disposed of.

Several other hotels and eateries also had food items seized and destroyed during the inspections.

55 kg seized at Royal Chain Hotel

The drive continued at Royal Chain Hotel, where 50 kg of duck and 5 kg of fish were seized, bringing the hotel’s total to 55 kg. Inspectors also took 5 kg of green peas from Madras Kitchen and 5 kg of mushrooms from Tescon Hotel.

At Senchez Hotel, 3 kg of fish was seized. Officials also discarded another 7 kg of food comprising cake, potatoes and tacos.

Storage and distribution hubs operated by Coldman Logistics and Radhakrishna Foodland — both major suppliers to reputed Bengaluru hotels — came under inspection too. According to the department, roughly 70 kg of soy sauce and several other sauces nearing expiry were found and seized.

As part of the drive, teams drew 5 meat samples and 13 other food samples for lab analysis. They also confiscated roughly 10 litres of beverages — including strawberry-flavoured drinks and other items nearing expiry.

Bengaluru food storage facilities face inspections

The exercise was part of a special campaign by the Food Safety and Drugs Administration Department targeting storage facilities operated by food businesses across Bengaluru Urban district and BBMP zones.

For this, the department set up 30 teams of Designated Officers and Food Safety Officers. On August 8, these teams visited storage units in different parts of Bengaluru that supply food, mutton and fish to national, international hotels and caterers.

According to officials, the inspections focused on storage conditions, quality of food items and adherence to safety norms.