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4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Punjab, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh

Earthquake tremors measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale shook Punjab, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh Friday night. The epicentre was near Dharamshala.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 05, 2026, 11:25 PM IST

4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Punjab, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh
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On Friday night, residents across Punjab, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh experienced mild earthquake tremors, prompting many to step outside their homes in precaution. The earthquake occurred around 10:04 pm and was measured at 4.3 on the Richter scale. Initial reports indicate that the epicentre was located near Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.

Authorities have confirmed that no casualties or property damage have been reported so far. Residents described a brief but noticeable shaking, which lasted for a few seconds.

Recurring Seismic Activity in the Region

This is not the first time the region has felt tremors in recent months. Nearly two months ago, a more powerful earthquake rattled Punjab, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh. That quake, which registered a magnitude of 5.9, had its epicentre in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, highlighting the region’s vulnerability to seismic activity originating from tectonic movements in nearby areas.

Precautionary Measures

While the recent tremors were mild, experts advise residents in seismic zones to remain alert and follow basic safety guidelines during earthquakes. Measures such as moving to open spaces, avoiding tall structures, and securing heavy furniture can help minimise risks during stronger quakes.

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