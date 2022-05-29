42-year-old missing woman judge of Delhi court found hanging at brother's house

File Photo

A 42-year-old woman judge of Saket Court, who went missing on May 27, was found hanging from the ceiling at her brother`s house at Rajpur area of south Delhi. The deceased used to live on Saket Court Residential Complex along with her husband, Ashok Beniwal who is also a judge.

A senior police official said that on May 27, at 10:30 p.m. they got a call from the husband of the judge who informed the cops that his wife was missing.

"Beniwal told us that his wife went to Malviya Nagar market around 11.30 a.m. and did not come back home. Accordingly, a missing report of Mrs Beniwal was lodged at PS Saket and investigation was carried out," the police said.

The police staff collected and checked CCTV footage outside of the surrounding area. During that, an auto rickshaw was identified in one of the footage. The police worked on the input and identified its driver, a resident of Raghubir Nagar. A police team visited his home and grilled him about the missing woman judge. The auto driver told the cops that he dropped her at Rajpur Khurd in Maidan Garhi area.

Police contacted the husband of the judge who confirmed that her brother lived in that area. Then, the judge along with police team reached at Rajpur Khurd. The house of her brother was found latched from inside.

"The door was opened after breaking the iron grille. The police team went inside and found the body of the woman judge hanging from the ceiling fan with her dupatta," the police said. The police said that it was a vacant flat of the first floor. Her brother`s family lives at the second floor. Three suicide notes were also found from the spot.

The police removed the body and took it to the AIIMS to conduct a postmortem and are looking into the matter. The exact reasons behind her suicide were not yet known yet.