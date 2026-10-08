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42 ex-judges back CEC Gyanesh Kumar, slams opposition's protest, calls it ‘campaign without evidence’

In an open letter dated October 7, strongly worded, the former judges expressed "grave" concern over what they described as a sustained attack on the Election Commission (EC), judiciary and statutory bodies.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 08, 2026, 04:26 PM IST

42 ex-judges back CEC Gyanesh Kumar, slams opposition's protest, calls it ‘campaign without evidence’
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Amid intensifying Opposition protests demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged flaws in electoral rolls, 42 former judges and former constitutional functionaries have defended the Election Commission and other constitutional institutions.

In an open letter dated October 7, strongly worded, the former judges expressed "grave" concern over what they described as a sustained attack on the Election Commission (EC), judiciary and statutory bodies. The intervention comes as Opposition parties escalate their protest over the SIR of electoral rolls and allege that the Election Commission is undermining the electoral process.

The signatories said while criticism of constitutional bodies is a legitimate right in a democracy, it should not cross into personal attacks and delegitimisation.

“Criticism of institutions is a democratic right. Denigration is not," the letter said, alleging that constitutional authorities were increasingly being branded “thieves", “puppets" and “compromised" from public platforms.

'Vote theft claims at press meets, not in court': Ex-judges

Questioning the "vote theft" charges, the former judges said such allegations are levelled at press conferences rather than in court.

"Allegations of 'vote theft' are made at press conferences, not before courts. When the Commission seeks a sworn declaration, none is filed," the letter noted. It also questioned why Electronic Voting Machines are repeatedly targeted after electoral losses, while victories achieved using the same machines are not questioned.

The ex-judges also came out strongly in support of the Special Intensive Revision, saying it is part of the legal mechanism governing electoral rolls. They referred to Section 21(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, which gives the Election Commission the power to revise electoral rolls.

The letter said the drive is meant to delete names of dead voters, duplicates and those who have moved, and to include eligible voters. It further said the Supreme Court has held SIR to be lawful and within the Commission's jurisdiction, with safeguards such as notice, hearing, objection and appeal in place.

Repeated doubts on polls can have serious fallout: Ex-judges

Issuing a wider warning, the letter said repeatedly doubting electoral institutions could have serious consequences.

"Trust is the currency of democracy," it said, warning that telling citizens again and again that their vote does not matter may lead them to stop believing in elections.

"When the ballot loses meaning, the street gains it. Unrest begins with a narrative. Anarchic and fringe elements then occupy the vacuum," the former judges noted.

The signatories called on political parties to approach the Election Commission and courts with evidence rather than erode faith in elections.

“Contest elections. Do not delegitimise them," they said, while asking the media not to amplify unverified allegations, stressing: “A headline is not evidence, and repetition does not make an allegation the truth."

Constitutional bodies do not belong to any government: Ex-judges

Concluding with a larger appeal to citizens and political parties, the letter asserted: "Constitutional bodies do not belong to any government; they belong to the people of India."

The letter comes at a time when the Opposition is continuing to demand Kumar's resignation and stepping up its allegations against the Election Commission, paving the way for a sharper political and institutional face-off over voter lists and the credibility of the poll process.

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