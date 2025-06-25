Forty-one years before Shubhanshu Shukla's mission took off for space, IAF Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma had scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indian to go to outer space. But over the past couple of decades, Sharma has largely stayed away from the limelight. Read on to know more.

Forty-one years before Shubhanshu Shukla's mission took off for space, Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma had scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indian to go to outer space. Sharma, who flew aboard a Russian Soyuz in 1984 as part of a collaborative mission between India and the Soviet Union, soon became a household name and an inspiration for many Indians. But over the past couple of decades, Sharma has largely stayed away from the limelight. Let us briefly tell you about Wing Commander Sharma's present life.

Sharma was in Space for how long?

Sharma, born in Punjab's Patiala and commissioned in the IAF in 1970, launched into space on April 3, 1984, alongside Soviet cosmonauts Yury Malyshev and Gennady Strekalov. Sharma spent more 7 days and 21 hours in space, conducting scientific and technical studies. He was conferred with the Ashoka Chakra (India's highest peacetime gallantry award) and the Hero of the Soviet Union recognition (the highest honour of the erstwhile socialist state).

Where does Sharma live now?

Sharma, who retired from active flying in 2001, now lives a quieter life in Coonoor, a scenic hill station in Tamil Nadu, known for its tea estates. He, however, continues to remain involved in India's space endeavours, serving on the National Space Advisory Council for the ambitious Gaganyaan mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). In that role, he provides his crucial learnings and guidance to the next generation of Indian astronauts. Besides, he spends his time in several activities, including playing golf, yoga, gardening, and reading.

When will Shubhanshu Shukla reach Space?

India on Wednesday celebrated the launch of the Axiom-4 mission, carrying Shukla and three other astronauts, including former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson. The mission spacecraft will dock at the International Space Station (ISS) around 4:30 pm on Thursday (Indian time) after a journey of about 28 hours. The space trip is a collaboration between the US' NASA, ISRO, the European Space Agency (ESA), and Elon Musk-owned SpaceX.