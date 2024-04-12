Twitter
40000 devotees flock to Shri Karauli Shankar Mahadev Dham on Somavati Amavasya for Pitra Mukti

This event is also known as the Pitra Mukti Karykram (Ancestor Liberation Programme).

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 05:38 PM IST

Our ancestors and their unfulfilled wishes are the root cause of your suffering. On the auspicious occasion of Somavati Amavasya, thousands of devotees flock to the shrine of Shri Karauli Shankar Mahadev Dham in Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) to participate in the grand celebration of Amavasya, where not only Bharatiyas but people of foreign origin, and even different religion came to liberate their ancestors. This event is also known as the Pitra Mukti Karykram (Ancestor Liberation Programme). In Bharat, people often perform rituals such as Pinda Daan, Shradh, Tarpan, and Narayan Bali to ensure the liberation of their ancestors. But do these rituals really liberate our ancestors? But what evidence do we have?

The Guru of the shrine, Shri Karauli Shankar Mahadev, explains why even after performing all these rituals, our ancestors remain unliberated, moreover even if they do get liberated, how this remains unverified. According to him, the primary reason for this is the incorrect worship and rituals performed by us. In ancient times, people were involved in various practices like black magic, witchcraft, and sorcery, which led them to perform certain rituals, where certain energies were invoked for the fulfilment of said wishes. Forgetting our deities as illustrated in our scriptures, they began worshipping negative energies who posed as deities. Consequently, they grew distant from God and became slaves to negative forces.

Lord Krishna in Chapter 9, Verse 25 of the Bhagavad Gita says: 

yānti deva-vratā devān pitṝīn yānti pitṛi-vratāḥ

bhūtāni yānti bhūtejyā yānti mad-yājino ’pi mām

"This implies that those who worship demigods attain the demigods, those who worship ancestors attain the ancestors, and those who worship ghosts attain a ghostly existence."

Due to this, our ancestors attain a ghostly existence after death, unable to take further births, and hence, the future generations fall prey to ancestral wrongdoings, suffering from various incurable diseases and hardships. As long as these ancestors remain unliberated, humans cannot attain happiness. And without the grace of an Absolute Guru, or in other words, without the combined grace of Shiva and Shakti, their liberation is impossible. Even if their liberation is achieved through any rituals, liberation from their memory impressions remains impossible. Not even Lord Parashuram could escape from memory impressions of his ancestors' revenge; then how can common people like us? 

Shri Karauli Shankar Mahadev Dham was established with the purpose of liberating such suffering souls of the world. Every Amavasya, (New Moon) Havan (Ancient Vedic Ritualistic Fire Ceremony) is performed by Guruji (free of cost), in which millions of people participate and seek liberation for their ancestors. Those whose ancestors haven't found liberation anywhere, come to this holy shrine for their salvation. It is said that if one can picture even a single ancestor’s face with their eyes closed, it means their ancestors are still with them, but if the picture cannot be formed, it means they are forever liberated. By performing this activity, everyone earns immense merits and achieves eternal liberation from their ailments and sufferings. A massive crowd of approximately 35,000 to 40,000 devotees participated in the Pitra Mukti Program on this Amavasya, at Shri Karauli Shankar Mahadev Dham, Kanpur.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

