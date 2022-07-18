4,000 kg explosives to bring down Noida Supertech Twin Towers within 10 seconds: Demolition process explained

Noida Supertech Twin Towers - File Photo

Preparation to bring down Supertech Twin Towers in Noida is in its final stage. With the Supreme Court’s deadline drawing near, Noida Authority convened a meeting last week to discuss the status of the pre-demolition structural audit report.

On May 17, the top court had fixed the demolition for August 21, with a cushion that ends on August 28, the last date for completion of the demolition process keeping in mind the extension order. Edifice Engineering, a Mumbai-based firm, is overseeing the demolition process.

The demolition of the towers, located in Sector 93A, was initially supposed to take place on May 22. The Supreme Court had on August 30 last year, directed the demolition of the towers Apex and Ceyane in Supertech’s Emerald Court for violating the minimum distance requirement between the two buildings.

According to reports, around 10,000 holes have been drilled from the basement to the top floors of the towers which will be charged with explosives, amounting to nearly 4,000 kilograms.

According to Utkarsh Mehta, partner, Edifice Engineering, the entire demolition will take place within 9-10 seconds which will cause a dust balloon as high as a 60-storeyed building. The company says it is prepared to save nearby buildings from the pollution that will be caused by using water jets, fire tenders and fountains.

The two towers have been completely covered with black and white Jio Textile Fibre to prevent the debris from scattering in nearby areas. Surrounding safety features, including containers in Emerald Court’s basement and filling the basement with debris, and safeguarding the gas pipelines have been put in place.

In the Supertech case, the technique of ‘implosion’ is being used in which the structure will collapse unto itself with the debris collecting in open space.

South Africa-based Jet Demolition, which is providing its expertise on the demolition process, is the same company which was responsible for the Bank of Lisbon demolition, hailed as one of the biggest projects with nearly 900 kg of explosives.