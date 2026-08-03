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40-year-old psychiatrist jumps to death in Ghaziabad; Here's what family has to say

A forensic team inspected the flat and collected evidence. Statements of relatives and others connected to the case are being taken to piece together what happened.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 03, 2026, 01:57 PM IST

40-year-old psychiatrist jumps to death in Ghaziabad; Here's what family has to say
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Dr. Hemika Agrawal, a 40-year-old practising psychiatrist, died on Sunday evening after an alleged fall from the fifth floor of her flat in Officer City-2 Society, Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad. Police said the case is being investigated from all perspectives, including concerns related to mental health.  

What exactly happend?

The incident occurred at Officer City-2 Society under the Nandgram police station area. According to police, they were alerted around 7:30 pm that the woman had fallen from her flat. Residents took her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.  

Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination. Further investigation and legal proceedings will be carried out based on the post-mortem report and other findings.

What family has to say?

According to the family, Dr Agrawal had been divorced for about 1.5 years and had been dealing with mental stress and depression since then. Her father, Dr R. Chandra, a senior psychiatrist based in Ghaziabad, informed police about her medical background. Investigators said this angle is being looked into as part of the probe, but no conclusion has been drawn yet. 

A forensic team inspected the flat and collected evidence. Statements of relatives and others connected to the case are being taken to piece together what happened.  

What did the police say?

Officials said no suicide note has been found so far.  

ACP (Nandgram) Ziauddin Ahmad said police reached the spot immediately after getting the information and started legal formalities. He noted that some initial details have come out during the investigation, but the exact circumstances and cause will only be clear after a detailed inquiry and the post-mortem report.

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