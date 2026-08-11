40-year-old man kills 2 daughters at Bengaluru's 5-star hotel, later attempts suicide

Hotel staff rushed in after hearing cries from the room, alerted police, and got Imran medical help. He was taken to hospital and is now reported to be stable.

A 40-year-old man, identified as SG Imran, allegedly strangled his two daughters in a five-star hotel room near Bengaluru airport before trying to take his own life. Police said the act was linked to a marital dispute. In a note left behind, Imran claimed he suspected his wife was having an affair with someone else.

What exactly happened?

The two girls, aged 5 and 10, lived in Nagawara in north Bengaluru. According to officials, after strangling his daughters, Imran slit his throat with a knife in a suicide attempt.

Police said Imran suspected his wife of having an affair.

"I didn't want my kids to grow up with this kind of mother, so I decided to kill them and myself," police sources quoted him as saying.

Hotel staff rushed in after hearing cries from the room, alerted police, and got Imran medical help. He was taken to the city's Manipal Hospital in critical condition but now Imran is reported to be stable.

What did the police say?

According to DCP North East GK Mithun Kumar, police recovered a note from Imran citing a marital dispute and alleging his wife’s involvement with another person. He said he had evidence to support the claim.

“We are verifying the exact reason behind the deaths,” the DCP said, adding that police were investigating the case from all angles.

Kempegowda Airport police are investigating the case of two children killed and Imran’s suicide attempt at the hotel.

Police have confirmed the children were strangled and that further inquiry is in progress to establish what led to the killings.

"He has stated that he killed them himself...We are registering a murder case. We will take this up and investigate further. We have just found out that he is a resident of Nagawara. What his profession is, whether the reason he mentioned is the actual motive, and how exactly things unfolded will only be known after we contact his family members," he added.

CCTV footage to be examined

The DGP said, “We are also examining CCTV footage, digital evidence and other material collected. Once the accused is medically fit, his statement will be recorded.”

Forensics teams are at the scene collecting evidence and samples to determine how the incident unfolded and the details around it.

“Further action will be taken based on the evidence,” the deputy commissioner GK Mithun Kumar added.